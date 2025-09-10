Oasis Members Say Everyone's Getting Along Well on Tour Despite Past Issues

Play video content TMZ.com

The members of Oasis aren't at each other's throats on tour ... they're actually getting along great -- according to three of the guys in the band.

We caught up with Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Gem Archer and Andy Bell -- the three musicians who have been playing alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher for years -- at LAX Tuesday ... and, we asked them how the two brothers were getting along on tour.

All three guys gave us a thumbs up ... saying they've had no problems while touring around the world in recent months. Worth noting -- we didn't see Liam and Noel at the airport, but the other guys are vouching that they're getting along fine despite the past tension.

As you know ... Oasis announced the group was coming back together last year after about 15 years apart -- especially shocking since Liam once said he's rather eat his own feces than reunite with Noel.

At the time, Oasis released a statement referencing the angry past moments, writing online, "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Oasis broke up in 2009 shortly after Noel and Liam got into a fight at a Paris festival ... the last straw in a litany of furious confrontation -- from Noel hitting Liam with a cricket bat to Liam heckling Noel from the audience during an "MTV Unplugged" performance.