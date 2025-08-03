Oasis 'Shocked and Saddened' After Man Dies in Fall at London Concert

Tragedy at an Oasis concert ... a man fell to his death at Wembley Stadium towards the end of a sold-out show.

The incident happened Saturday night in London and the Metropolitan Police say officers and medics found a man in his 40s dead from injuries consistent with a fall.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Cops say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in a few minutes after the show ended.

In a statement, Oasis says they are "shocked and saddened" by the man's death ... and they "would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

The Met says they are investigating and they're asking for concertgoers to check their footage and see if they captured the incident on camera.

Folks on social media who say they were at the show claim they saw something falling from an upper section.

Cops say ... "The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage."

Wembley Stadium's website said the show was supposed to end at 10:15 PM and the Met says the call came in at 10:19 PM.

The stadium says medics, cops and an ambulance service tried to save the man but he died "despite their efforts."