Stevie Nicks Postpones Tour After Fracturing Shoulder

'Go Your Own Way' on My Tour Dates, Fans

Stevie Nicks fans with 'Dreams' of seeing her soon are just going to have to wait ... 'cause a broken shoulder has caused her to push her scheduled tour dates.

The singer-songwriter announced the news on Instagram Friday ... letting her fans know that she fractured her shoulder and needs to push her August and September dates to the late fall and early winter.

The tour will kick back off with a few shows that weren't postponed, starting on October 1 ... and, all previously sold tickets will be honored at the new dates, which will begin October 28.

It's unclear how Stevie hurt her shoulder ... no "Rumors" on what might have happened have surfaced yet!

Nicks is one of many classic rockers who have had to cancel shows in recent months ... including several performances she was set to do with Billy Joel before he announced he's dealing with a brain disorder.