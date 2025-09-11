Colorado School Shooter Is a Baby-Faced Teen

The adolescent shooter who pumped bullets into 2 fellow classmates in Colorado is a 16-year-old who looks even younger ... a kid who was reportedly "radicalized."

Desmond Holly was identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as the pistol-packing assailant who shot the students Wednesday at Evergreen High School, according to police. The Sheriff posted a pic showing Holly's boyish mug with sandy hair and acne on his face.

Cops say Holly shot one victim inside the school and the other outside before turning the revolver on himself and ending his short life.

The 2 victims were rushed to separate hospitals, where one was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, police said.

According to the Colorado Sun, police plan on searching Holly's home, locker, phone and other belongings to pinpoint an exact motive.

However, a police spokesperson told the newspaper detectives found “some level of confirmation” that Holly had been “radicalized through an extremist network.”