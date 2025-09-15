Owen Cooper's Emmy Win Congratulated by Roxana Zal, Youngest Recipient Ever

Roxana Zal -- the youngest-ever Emmy winner, making history at the 1984 awards ceremony at age 14 -- couldn't be happier for first-time winner and history-maker himself, Owen Cooper, for his award at Sunday night's Emmys at just 15 years old.

Roxana tells us she was "blown away" by his "brilliant and truly mesmerizing performance" in "Adolescence" ... and she was rooting for him to win last night.

Play video content Courtesy of Television Academy/CBS

She shares how it’s such an incredible moment to see Cooper join the history books as the youngest male Emmy winner -- she knows how life-changing and surreal this recognition can feel -- and she couldn’t be happier for him.

Roxana says it was really touching to hear him thank his mum and dad in his acceptance speech -- she's half Brit, and her mum is from Northern England -- and she can’t wait to see where his journey takes him.

The only advice Roxana tells us she would share with Cooper is to stay humble like he already is, and stay close to his family, as well as "always be true to himself and his choices."

Her message to the young record-breaker ... "From one history maker to another, welcome to the club, Owen, cheers!"