'Candyman' Actor Tony Todd’s Widow 'Hurt' Over Emmys 'In Memoriam' Snub

Tony Todd's widow is once again beside herself, saying her late husband still isn't getting the recognition he deserves ... this time snubbed from the Emmys "In Memoriam" segment Sunday night.

Fatima Cortez Todd -- Tony's wife of 39 years -- tells TMZ ... she let out a deep sigh while watching the tribute, admitting it left her feeling hurt.

Considering Tony racked up roles on popular TV shows like "The Young and the Restless," "Hawaii Five-O," and "Matlock" ... Fatima feels like that should've warranted his inclusion.

Instead, she tells us ... "It's just another disrespect of him. He faced a lot of disrespect in his career."

Fatima suggests the Emmys should rethink their approach moving forward ... suggesting they "either do everybody or nobody," since someone will always end up excluded.

In fact, she points out "Alice" star Polly Holliday was also left out -- calling her a "wonderful human being in addition to a great actress."

It's worth noting both Tony and Polly were included in the Emmy's online "In Memoriam," though they didn't make the broadcast.

This isn’t the first time Fatima’s been upset over Tony being left out of an “In Memoriam” … earlier this year, she told us she was angry he didn’t make the cut during the Oscars’ tribute.

