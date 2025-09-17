Flying Cars Collide Mid-Air, Crash to Ground in Fireball at Demonstration

An air show in northeast China ended in chaos when 2 flying cars crashed into each other ... resulting in a fiery and smoky scene.

Flying Car collision in China raised safety concerns for eVTOL Industry for the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) networks while confronting real-world risks.



The flying car collision in Changchun shocked a crowd during an airshow rehearsal on September 16, raising questions on…

Check it out ... 2 vehicles belonging to Xpeng AeroHT, a "flying car systems" company, collide with each other mid-flight Tuesday while rehearsing for a showcase at the Changchun Air Show Thursday -- where the machines were set to show off their futuristic tech.

As you can see in the footage, the collision results in one of the vehicles hitting the ground in a fireball, with a plume of smoke rising above it.

The company has since addressed the crash, claiming everyone was safe and that emergency responders came to the scene. However, CNN reports one person was injured during the disastrous rehearsal.

An Xpeng AeroHT spokesperson also confirmed that one of the vehicles "sustained fuselage damage," which caused the blaze after hitting the ground.

While the vehicles in question look more like drones, the company boasts them as flying cars, given their ability to detach from a road vehicle.

The vehicles are set to be sold by Xpeng AeroHT for a whopping $300,000 ... though, there are ongoing safety concerns -- clearly.