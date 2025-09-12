Ellen DeGeneres Accused of Running Stop Sign, T-Boning Driver in New Lawsuit

Ellen DeGeneres may no longer live in California, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have some legal issues in the Golden State ... the comedian is facing a new lawsuit involving an alleged car crash in her former town.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... a driver claims Ellen ran a stop sign and hit another female driver in a vehicle dust-up that took place in October 2023.

Per the lawsuit, the woman was driving her Tesla in Santa Barbara County when she approached an intersection with stop signs posted in all directions. She says she stopped at her stop sign, and even made sure to check for oncoming traffic.

She says she was proceeding through the intersection when, without warning, her Tesla was t-boned by Ellen's car ... and claims she was injured in the process.

The woman alleges the former daytime host entered the intersection without stopping for the posted signage, so now ED is being sued for negligence. She's seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Ellen has faced a string of controversies in the last few years ... including toxic workplace allegations, her fallout with Rosie O'Donnell, and more.

Play video content TMZ.com

She recently relocated to the United Kingdom after claiming she was "kicked out of show business for being mean."