Ellen DeGeneres Shares Rare Glimpse at New Life in U.K.

Ellen DeGeneres is feeling good about her move across the pond ... especially since her wife, Portia de Rossi, looks happier than ever embracing country life.

Check it out ... the ex daytime host films her wife of 17 years as she prepares for a ride on a horse throughout their village in the Cotswolds. You can hear the comedienne playfully ribbing her actress wife for looking about ready for a photoshoot ... given she's dressed to the nines in chic riding attire.

The video compilation then captures Portia's joyful ride, where she takes in the sights of the village and eventually enjoys a full gallop in nature.

Ellen writes in the caption ... "Portia’s living her dream riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village. Gosh I hope she comes home soon."

This rare glimpse into their new life abroad comes almost a year after the pair decided to call it quits on California -- a move motivated by the results of the 2024 presidential election.

Though, their relocation wasn't without its hiccups ... ED and PDR's new countryside estate faced repeated floodings after heavy rains last winter.

Remember, we reported back in July that Ellen and Portia were moving AGAIN -- though, not from southwest England. The pair have listed their 43-acre farmhouse -- which they put several renovations into -- for $30 million ... as they have moved into a bigger, more modern property in the region.