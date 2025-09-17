Taylor Townsend Apologizes For Comments About Chinese Food

Play video content Instagram/@tay_tatownsend

Taylor Townsend's criticism of Chinese food has resulted in significant backlash ... to the point where the tennis star is now sharing deep regret over her words.

The WTA world No. 1 doubles player shared an apology video on Tuesday ... not long after she shared several videos on her Instagram Story criticizing several dishes at a buffet in Shenzhen, where she is competing in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup.

Play video content Instagram/@tay_tatownsend

Townsend, 29, condemned the establishment for serving turtles and bullfrogs -- and gave the location a 2 out of 10 rating. Her remarks caused outrage as it was considered culturally insensitive to the Chinese community ... leading her to apologize.

"I just wanted to come on here and apologize sincerely from the bottom of my heart," Townsend said in the video.

"I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do."

"There’s no excuse, there’s no words, and for me, I will be better."

Regardless of the apology, Townsend's food commentary was shared on the social media platform Weibo ... and received more than 85 million views.