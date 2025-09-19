Colin Kaepernick Funds Second Autopsy for Delta State Student Found Hanging From Tree

Colin Kaepernick is stepping in to cover the costs of a second, independent autopsy for De'Martravion "Trey" Reed -- the black student found hanging from a tree on a college campus ... this after officials announced this week his death was ruled a suicide.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Reed family, released a statement on Friday ... revealing Kap's Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative will fund a separate autopsy as the family challenges the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office's initial ruling.

Reed's body was found hanging from a tree on the Delta State University campus on Monday ... and his loved ones have raised questions surrounding the details being provided.

"Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths," Crump said.

"Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth."

The family's concerns began when relatives were initially told Reed was found dead in his dorm room.

Officials have stated it did not appear Reed suffered any injuries consistent with an assault.

A white man, 36-year-old Cory Zukatis, was also found dead hanging from a tree on the same day, 100 miles from DSU.

Kaepernick -- who played six seasons in the NFL -- and his wife, Nessa, launched the KYRC in 2016, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing "the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."