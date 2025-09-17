Black Student Found Hanging From Tree in Mississippi, Family Says Cops Claimed He Died in Dorm

But He Was Found Hanging From Tree

Family Says Cops Told Them He Died In Dorm ...

An attorney for the family of Demartravion "Trey" Reed says cops initially told Trey's relatives he was found dead in his dorm ... even though police told the media he was found hanging from a tree on his college's campus ... but law enforcement says the family is mistaken.

Here's the deal ... cops in Mississippi announced Monday they had found Trey's body hanging from a tree on campus at Delta State University and said foul play was not suspected.

Attorney Vanessa Jones is representing the Reed family and on Tuesday she told the Mississippi Free Press, the university and Bolivar County officials were leaving Trey's family in the dark.

Jones claimed the Reeds still do not know exactly what happened to Trey and said they are getting updates from the media, not authorities.

The family's lawyer said the Grenada County Sheriff's Department went to Trey's family home Monday morning and told them he died in his dorm in bed. After the visit, the Reeds learned Trey was found in the center of campus hanging from a tree.

GCSD has denied the family's claim ... telling the outlet no one specified where Trey's body had been found.

Play video content Delta State

Jones also alleges university brass has yet to pick up the phone and call Trey's family ... contrary to what DSU President Dr. Dan Ennis says.

Cops say they have video of Trey ... but it's unclear what the footage shows, and Jones wants to get her hands on the video.

The Bolivar County coroner has said Trey had no visible injuries that would indicate he was assaulted ... no cuts, bruises, fractures or broken bones.