Ryan Fitzpatrick Fulfills Fan's Request To Show 'T**z' During Postgame Show

The Buffalo Bills improved to 3-0 after defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-21 Thursday night ... but two members of Bills Mafia wanted something more to really make the evening even more memorable -- Ryan Fitzpatrick's chest!!

It all went down during the Prime Video postgame show ... when the folks at Highmark Stadium stuck around to engage with the former Bills quarterback as he was live on air -- with one sign requesting he free the nip.

Look at Richard Sherman’s face after Ryan Fitzpatrick says “now show them your tits”



😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/R378qacFiJ — ʜᴀᴍᴍᴇʀ ᴛɪᴍᴇ🦈(ɪɴᴋ) (@HammerTimeLays) September 19, 2025 @HammerTimeLays

"That sign is back," he said. "We're back Fitz, now show them your t**z!"

As Charissa Thompson pointed out ... it ends with a "Z" -- so the FCC can look the other way on this one. Richard Sherman also gave a priceless reaction to Fitz reading the sign, seemingly shocked that he uttered such words on air.

But since he's a man of the people, the 42-year-old unbuttoned his shirt for the crowd ... sending everyone -- even Josh Allen -- into a frenzy as the franchise player joined the postgame coverage.

As you know, the 17-year NFL veteran is no stranger to being in Buffalo without a shirt. Just before kickoff of the AFC Divisional playoff matchup against the Ravens last year, he went bare-chested to get the crowd going -- all while the temperature was well below freezing.