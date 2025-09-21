Karlie Kloss Shares New Photo With Newborn Girl

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are proud parents ... because they can't stop posting photos of their newborn baby girl.

Karlie just shared this super cute photo with her daughter, Rae Florence ... and the kid is just 3 days old.

In the photo, Rae's got her little hand wrapped around Karlie's finger ... she's got some cute newborn clothes, a beanie and a bow.

Karlie and Joshua now have three children together. This is their first daughter ... they're already parents to 4-year-old Levi and 2-year-old Elijah.