Lexi Wood Continues to Brush Off Drake Dating Rumors

Lexi Wood is still brushing off the buzz on those Drake dating rumors ... continuing to double down on not exactly confirming anything, but definitely not denying that there ever was a connection either.

TMZ caught up with the Canadian model, and when asked point-blank about her relationship with the "Certified Lover Boy," Lexi plays coy and tells us he's a "lovely person" and she's "very lucky to know him."

This all started when Jesse Solomon -- Lexi's ex from hit reality show "Summer House" -- started the rumor back in April that Drake is allegedly one of Lexi’s exes ... though he did not clarify what “dating” meant for the pair specifically.

Jesse told the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that “when you’re going for a girl who’s, like, dated Drake, you’re not going to, like, get her by playing it cool" ... kicking off a spiral of fandom theories -- which Lexi, 4 months later, is continuing to leave to the imagination.

Lexi had the opportunity back in May of this year when she appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live' and was asked about the rumors ... but the reality star chose to sip her drink in order to avoid having to answer.