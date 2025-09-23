Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ryan Routh Found Guilty on All Charges in Trump Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump Ryan Routh Found Guilty for Folded Assassination Attempt ... Tries to Stab Himself Afterwards

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh has been found guilty on all charges in relation to his folded attempt at assassinating President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last year.

A Florida jury found him guilty Tuesday on five federal criminal counts -- including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearms offenses.

And in a stunning turn of events, he tried stabbing himself in the neck with a pen directly after the verdict was read, Fox News reports.

Ryan Routh mug

The verdict was handed down after a nearly 3-week trial during which Routh represented himself. Routh now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

ryan routh shooter backpack gopro gun wptv 1
WPTV

You'll remember ... a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent spotted Routh as he was patrolling the next hole in the lineup. He saw Routh pointing an AK-style rifle at him and opened fire, causing Routh to ditch his weapon and flee the scene.

Law enforcement subsequently recovered a loaded SKS-style rifle equipped with a scope, a magazine with 19 rounds of ammunition and the safety off, steel armor plates and a camera pointing at Routh's hideout spot.

091724_ryan_wesley-kal SEPTEMBER 2024
cuffing the suspect

Prosecutors were prepared for the trial with plenty of evidence incriminating Routh, with an emphasis on call logs, text messages, bank records and video surveillance that showed him plotting the attack between August 14 and September 15, 2024.

Routh had also allegedly dumped a box containing a letter of guilt at a residence near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that read ... "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you."

He also offered to pay anyone who successfully killed the then-presidential candidate $150,000.

