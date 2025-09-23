Ryan Routh Found Guilty on All Charges in Trump Assassination Attempt

Tries to Stab Himself Afterwards

Ryan Routh has been found guilty on all charges in relation to his folded attempt at assassinating President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last year.

A Florida jury found him guilty Tuesday on five federal criminal counts -- including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearms offenses.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh tries to stab himself in the neck with a pen after guilty verdict read in court.🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/bnpYKeerVp — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025 @FoxNews

And in a stunning turn of events, he tried stabbing himself in the neck with a pen directly after the verdict was read, Fox News reports.

The verdict was handed down after a nearly 3-week trial during which Routh represented himself. Routh now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

You'll remember ... a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent spotted Routh as he was patrolling the next hole in the lineup. He saw Routh pointing an AK-style rifle at him and opened fire, causing Routh to ditch his weapon and flee the scene.

Law enforcement subsequently recovered a loaded SKS-style rifle equipped with a scope, a magazine with 19 rounds of ammunition and the safety off, steel armor plates and a camera pointing at Routh's hideout spot.

Prosecutors were prepared for the trial with plenty of evidence incriminating Routh, with an emphasis on call logs, text messages, bank records and video surveillance that showed him plotting the attack between August 14 and September 15, 2024.

Routh had also allegedly dumped a box containing a letter of guilt at a residence near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that read ... "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you."