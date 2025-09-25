David Otunga Weighs In On Hulk Hogan's Legacy, Separate Character From Man

Play video content TMZ.com

Former WWE Superstar David Otunga is opening up on how he's choosing to remember Hulk Hogan ... explaining the character will always hold a special place in his heart -- but he can't ignore Terry Bollea's past.

The two-time Tag Team Champion made a surprise appearance on Thursday's "TMZ Live" with Harvey and Charles ... and the hosts asked his thoughts on the WWE Hall of Famer's legacy, given his controversial past -- including the racist slurs he uttered during a leaked sex tape.

The 45-year-old explained he absolutely idolized the Hulkster growing up ... and he still remembers the first time they met and how special it was that Hogan already knew of him.

Otunga said his personal interactions with Hogan were always cordial and good -- even after the scandal -- but it doesn't change what he heard on that tape.

"The way I look at his legacy is, obviously, what he said is reprehensible and who he is as a man is one thing," Otunga said. "But for me, the character Hulk Hogan and what he represented and as a symbol is so much, it was so powerful for me, and shaped a lot of my life -- that's why I became a professional wrestler."

"So I choose to remember that and how positive that was. My interactions with him were always positive, but I can't ignore what I heard."

Otunga's words follow what fellow Superstar Mark Henry said in "TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan" ... when he told Harvey Hulk showed who he really is with what he said in that tape -- and it hurt him.