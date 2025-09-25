Miguel Won't Stop Blocking Son's Face From 'Crazy' World

Play video content TMZ.com

Miguel recently revealed he was the proud papa of a 1-year-old son ... and he tells TMZ Hip Hop he's gonna continue to block the little tyke's face, because this world is crazy!!!

We caught up with the Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling singer at LAX on Wednesday afternoon ... he's been on a lengthy hiatus -- 8 years since a studio album and even a couple years since his skin-hanging stunt -- but he's been enjoying family life.

Miguel and accomplished fashion and creative director Margaret Zhang debuted little Angelito to the world while blurring out his face, and he tells us it was completely intentional for the kid's protection.

Fatherhood has been an inspiring journey; however ... Miguel says Angelito inspired the process for his upcoming album, "CAOS."

