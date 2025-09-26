Syd Reveals The Internet Ending Hiatus With New Album, Steve Lacy Leading

Play video content TMZ.com

Syd and The Internet are breathing "ego life" into revving up a new album ... the Grammy-nominated band has been on a self-imposed hiatus since 2022, but their leader is confirming with TMZ Hip Hop they're back!!!

We caught up with Syd at LAX on Friday en route to joining Reneé Rapp on the 27-city "Bite Me Tour," where she serves as an opener alongside Absolutely and Ravyn Lenae.

Syd just dropped a new record titled "GMFU (Got Me F***** Up)" from her upcoming album, and lets us in on the secret that Steve Lacy is also carving out a new solo album -- in addition to building The Internet album to maximize his time!!!

Steve, of course, breached superstardom in 2022 with "Bad Habits" and beyond, and everyone in the band took a time out to pursue their own projects.

Syd says the group has been meeting up in Los Angeles throughout the year, in weekly chunks, to finish the album as everyone's schedule permits.

Steve's last released project won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and Syd tells us all his successes have boosted his confidence in the studio, and she's having the most fun making an Internet album yet.