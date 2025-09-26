Wilt Chamberlain's '69 NBA Finals Uniform Hits Auction, Played Russell's Celtics

Wilt Chamberlain's game-worn uniform from his epic 1969 NBA Finals battle with Bill Russell's Celtics is on the auction block ... a piece of basketball history that'll almost certainly rake in over 7 figures!

The iconic jersey and shorts combo -- worn by the NBA legend during the regular season AND in two games during the Finals -- is currently being auctioned by Sotheby's, and will close Tuesday afternoon ... where it's expected to sell for over a million bucks, and potentially much more.

The current bid is $320K.

The '69 Finals are widely regarded as one of the greatest and most consequential championship series ever ... featuring one of American sports' hottest rivalries, Celtics vs. Lakers.

The series was jam-packed with NBA legends like Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and John Havlicek, in addition to Chamberlain and Russell, who would play for the last time, as Bill, an 11x champion, retired after the Finals.

Wilt rocked the purple and gold uni, photomatched by a leading firm to ensure authenticity, during games 3 and 6 of the Finals (in addition to the regular season games).

In game 3 on April 27, 1969 (photo below is the actual uni), Chamberlain dropped 16 points, while grabbing an astounding 26 rebounds ... in a 111-106 loss to the Celtics.

Six days later, WC scored 8 points and snatched 18 rebounds in game 6 ... which the Celtics won, 99-90, knotting the series up at 3-3.

Boston went on to win the 'chip in 7 ... and it was the last time Wilt and Bill would share the hardwood.

Despite a fierce rivalry on the court, the men had a deep respect for one another.

“Many have called our competition the greatest rivalry in the history of sports. We didn't have a rivalry; we had a genuinely fierce competition that was based on friendship and respect," Russell said of Chamberlain shortly after his death in 1999.

"We just loved playing against each other. The fierceness of the competition bonded us as friends for eternity. We loved competition. Wilt loved competition."

Bill also described Wilt -- a 4x NBA MVP and 13x All-Star -- as the "greatest offensive player" he'd ever seen.

The auction for the historic uniform is open now ... but be ready to pay.