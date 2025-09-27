Ray J to Host First 'TMZ Brunch Bus'

We've got a new tour hitting the streets of WeHo Sunday ... and, Ray J's helping us kick off the inaugural!!!

The singer-songwriter's set to host our "TMZ Brunch Bus" through West Hollywood ... jamming alongside DJ Myles P, who'll be behind the turntables, spinning live onboard the bus.

Our tour takes off from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood and runs for two hours ... chauffeuring people who love enjoying good food and drink under the L.A. sun to several local hot spots.

The "TMZ Brunch Bus" makes stops at The Henry, TomTom and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker ... and riders can expect free grub, including mimosas, cocktails and a few delish bites!

Plus, ya couldn't pick a better pair of celebrity hands than Ray J's since he's a TMZ tour host pro ... helming our "TMZ After Dark" tour multiple times since it kicked off this summer.

