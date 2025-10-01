'Cosby Show' Alum Geoffrey Owens Photographed Working as Host at NYC Bar

Geoffrey Owens has officially upgraded his hustle ... years after Trader Joe’s, he’s now been spotted working at a much-loved swanky NYC bar.

Check it out -- former "Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens was looking spick and span Tuesday, working the floor at Manhattan’s White Horse Tavern ... handing out menus, serving water, and even sweeping up outside to keep the corner bar looking sharp.

Clearly, all these extra details show just how hardworking Geoffrey is -- he respects and enjoys the hospitality biz, something he previously said folks didn’t quite get when they saw him manning the cashier at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s back in '18.

At the time, Geoffrey explained the pic was basically trying to shame him, but he was just out there trying to put food on the table for his family.