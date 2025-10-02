K Camp Aiming to Launch RARE SOUND Festival After Getting His Own Day in ATL

Play video content TMZ.com

Now that September 28 has been cemented as "K Camp Day" in Atlanta, the platinum-selling virtuoso is eyeing yet another music milestone ... his own festival.

K Camp tells TMZ Hip Hop that he's been tremendously honored by the city of Atlanta and hopes to have his own RARE Sound Festival the next time his holiday rolls around.

He joins an extensive lineage of legendary Atlanta artists each with their own day ... Outkast, Future, Killer Mike, Ludacris, 21 Savage, Jeezy, the late Rich Homie Quan -- we told you the list is extensive!!!

K Camp received the proclamation from Atlanta councilman Bryon Amos last week in front of a sold-out hometown crowd to close out his KISS 6 Tour.

It's not just his celebrity that earned him the honor ... K Camp's CAMPSGIVING foundation hosts charitable and volunteer community events throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

He's even still pulling in new fans ... and potential partners.

Play video content TMZ.com

He celebrated over a decade in the game with a sold-out KISS 6 Tour finale in Atlanta, and the entire city came together to show him love – even the Atlanta City Council, who honored him with a communal nod for his musical and charitable contributions in the city with his CAMPSGIVING foundation, officially marking September 28 as ”K Camp Day” in Atlanta.

“Kristopher Campbell, professionally known as K CAMP, an Atlanta-raised, platinum selling artist whose catalog and collaborations have helped define the city's sound over the past decade, elevating emerging talent and contributing to Atlanta’s global representation,” said Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos who presented the honors at the show.