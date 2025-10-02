Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Proposes To GF With Massive Diamond Ring

TMZ Staff
Kenny "The Jet" Smith just added another highlight to his reel -- the "Inside the NBA" host popped the question to his girlfriend -- and she said YES!

The NBA champ's new fiancée, Tia Jurcic, revealed the engagement on her Instagram ... showing off a huge diamond ring on that finger with a beautiful beach view serving as the backdrop.

"YES to you forever! 🤎," Jurcic wrote on Thursday.

The soon-to-be married couple has mostly kept their romance under wraps, though Jurcic shared their first photo together last February at a Super Bowl event.

Smith, of course, is well-known as a two-time NBA champion and longtime basketball analyst, while Jurcic has largely stayed out of the public eye. What's known is that she's originally from Croatia and her stepfather is prominent economist and politician Ljubo Jurcic.

She also has a son, Domenick.

Smith, 60, was previously married to Dawn Reavis and "The Price is Right" model Gwendolyn Osborne. He shares two children with each of his ex-wives.

To new beginnings!!

