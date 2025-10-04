'Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang to Marry Brandon Yankowitz in Private European Ceremony

Dorothy Wang is about to trade in her jet-set lifestyle for married life ... cause TMZ has learned she's about to walk down the aisle with her attorney fiancé Brandon Yankowitz.

Sources close to the couple tell us the nuptials are happening in Southern Europe in the coming weeks at a super-private location, and while the venue's being kept hush-hush, we're told it'll be dripping in luxury.

Dorothy won't be short on star power either -- we're told several of her billionaire and celebrity friends are flying overseas to celebrate the big day.

The "Bling Empire" alum got engaged to Brandon back in October 2024 and she's pulling out all the stops to make sure her destination wedding matches the glam life she's known for.