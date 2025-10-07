Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dick Van Dyke, 99, Jokes It Would Be Funny If He Doesn't Make It to 100

Dick Van Dyke Not Dead Set On 100!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
dick van dyke getty
Getty

Dick Van Dyke’s cracking jokes about hitting 100 ... proving he’s still got the charm, even if the candles on the cake are about to hit triple digits.

The legend hit up the Vandy High Tea at Vandy Manor in Malibu this weekend ... where he joked about becoming a centenarian on December 13 -- quipping it’d be hilarious if he didn’t quite make it!

Getty

Classic Dick, still sharp with the humor ... later admitting if he’d known he’d stick around this long, he might’ve taken better care of himself.

dick van dyke getty 1
Getty

Dick even melted hearts with a shout-out to his wife, Arlene -- who joined him at the charity bash for The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum -- saying besides her, he’s not sure he’s done anything right in life.

Clearly, Dick’s not just coasting into 100 ... Rick Springfield spilled last month he spotted the legend at the gym, hopping on every machine like a pro.

dick van dyke Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Getty

Guess the real secret to youth is a workout ... and a wicked sense of humor!

