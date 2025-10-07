Dick Van Dyke, 99, Jokes It Would Be Funny If He Doesn't Make It to 100

Dick Van Dyke’s cracking jokes about hitting 100 ... proving he’s still got the charm, even if the candles on the cake are about to hit triple digits.

The legend hit up the Vandy High Tea at Vandy Manor in Malibu this weekend ... where he joked about becoming a centenarian on December 13 -- quipping it’d be hilarious if he didn’t quite make it!

Classic Dick, still sharp with the humor ... later admitting if he’d known he’d stick around this long, he might’ve taken better care of himself.

Dick even melted hearts with a shout-out to his wife, Arlene -- who joined him at the charity bash for The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum -- saying besides her, he’s not sure he’s done anything right in life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Clearly, Dick’s not just coasting into 100 ... Rick Springfield spilled last month he spotted the legend at the gym, hopping on every machine like a pro.