'Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Get Engaged

Things are warming up for Emily Miller and Cam Holmes -- who first met on Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle" -- they just got engaged!

The reality TV couple made their happy announcement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing pictures of the newly betrothed couple, along with their son, Reggie.

Emily wrote, "IT FINALLY HAPPENED," along with a pic of her gigantic new rock.

A bunch of their reality star buds chimed in in the comments ... Chloe Ferry from MTV's "Geordie Shore" wrote "Congratulations."

"Aaaaaaa!!!!!" exclaimed Millie Court of "Love Island" fame. "Congrats both."

Jess Wright, "The Only Way Is Essex" alum, summed it up in one word ... "Beautiful."