Helicopter Crashes on California Freeway, Pins Woman Underneath

Play video content Sacramento County Sheriff and City Police / AP

A medical helicopter crashed on a busy California freeway, trapping a woman underneath the mangled wreckage ... and dispatch audio from the incident is super dramatic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ obtained the 911 call from Monday's crash in Sacramento, and you hear dispatchers saying someone is stuck under the crashed chopper and a tow truck needs to come in to free her.

Quick-thinking bystanders ended up rushing over to lift the helicopter off the female victim ... more than a dozen people pitched in to help ... and she was rushed to a hospital.

Dispatchers say 3 people were in critical condition ... another woman and a man were also pulled from the wreck, which happened on U.S. Highway 50 around 7 PM Monday on the east side of Sacramento, the capital city in the northern region of the state.

The helicopter had just dropped off a medical patient at UC Davis Medical Center in town when it crashed ... and no other patients were on board at the time of the crash, which ignited a fire.