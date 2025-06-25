Helicopter Skips, Flips in Slow-Mo Crash Near Lakeside Restaurant, on Video

Play video content Storyful

Terrifying scene in Michigan -- a helicopter took a tumble and in a catastrophic crash ... right next to a lakefront restaurant, and the whole thing was caught on camera by stunned diners.

Watch this -- as the chopper tried to touch down on the beach at Lake St. Clair, it suddenly tipped forward, skidded forward on its blade, then violently crashed onto its side ... sending up a massive cloud of smoke and dirt.

There was total panic at Cabana Blue Lakefront Sports Bar & Grill -- diners sprinted from their seats to the wreckage, trying to help the chopper’s passengers after the horrifying crash.

Miraculously, all 4 people onboard walked away without a scratch -- no injuries were reported.