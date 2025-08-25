Helicopter Crashes into Lake in France While Grabbing Water to Fight Blaze

Play video content NewsX/Simona Kitanovska

Firefighting turned into a full-on nightmare in France, where a helicopter went down while scooping water to douse a forest blaze ... and someone caught the disaster on camera.

The crash went down Sunday evening, when a Morane chopper from the Finistère fire department dipped way too low into Rosporden Lake while refilling. That's when something apparently went haywire in the cockpit, and the aircraft spun out of control.

A few dizzying spins later, it plunged into the water with at least one of the chopper's blades snapping off!

Luckily, the pilot and firefighter on board made it out, swam to shore, and walked away -- no one got hurt.

A witness said they honestly thought the thing was about to explode and shatter into pieces.