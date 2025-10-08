Mount Everest Rescue Mission Saves All 880 Stranded Climbers

Play video content

Mount Everest nearly claimed the lives 880 climbers ... but now they're home sweet home!

The hikers, mountain guides and other staffers were reportedly stranded by a blizzard on the China side of the world's tallest mountain ... but the New York Post -- citing state media -- reports they've all now been rescued.

Everest is a notoriously dangerous mountain to climb, and it reinforced its reputation Friday night when a large snowfall pelted the eastern slopes. About 350 people were reportedly able to get safely down over the weekend ... but the rest remained stuck, until now.

According to the Post, rescue teams had heating, medicine, food and oxygen supplies ready for anyone who got sick during the harrowing ordeal.