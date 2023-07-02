Mike Posner Says Growing & Eating Sprouts Is Key To Getting Fit

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike Posner is one of the healthiest dudes in entertainment, but his secret to staying fit isn't about piling it on in the gym ... it's all about sprouts!!!

We spoke with Mike at LAX, where he gave out some really simple pointers which he says not only helped him get super ripped ... but also maintain his toned body.

Mike tells us his number one tip is sprouts -- Mike grows and eats his own product -- and says it's as easy as it sounds ... you don't even need a green thumb.

As far as his own regimen, Mike says he cultivates sprouts of all sorts, and goes outside every day to move his body.

Of course, this is all coming from the guy with an impressive athletic resume. You'll recall, he climbed Mount Everest back in 2021 ... telling us, he wanted to complete the amazing feat so he didn't become a "fat, old, white guy."

