'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' 'Roofman,' 'Tron: Ares' & More on 'TMZ Movie Tea'

Jennifer Lopez says starring in a musical was a dream come true ... and now it could be a double whammy, 'cause "Kiss of the Spider Woman" might just land her an Oscar nod --finally!

It’s a stacked weekend at the movies, and Jabeen Waheed’s got you covered with "TMZ Movie Tea" -- and good thing too, 'cause there’s a whole lotta hot new drops, led by J Lo in Bill Condon’s latest flick.

Craving lighter vibes? Enter "Roofman" -- a real-life-inspired crime comedy that honestly doesn’t even need a plot ... 'cause hello, it’s got Channing Tatum. Enough said!

If you're in the mood for some big-screen wow factor, Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and the crew have you covered with the neon-soaked sci-fi spectacle "Tron: Ares."

For a chill night in, cue up "The Woman in Cabin 10" on Netflix -- Keira Knightley’s suspense-packed thriller lets you crack the mystery without leaving your couch!

Big-budget blockbusters are fun and all, but festival darlings deserve love too ... like "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You," with Rose Byrne crushing it as a mom just trying to keep it together.