'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' 'Roofman,' 'Tron: Ares' & More on 'TMZ Movie Tea'
Jennifer Lopez 'Spider Woman' Spins Oscar Buzz?!? 'TMZ Movie Tea' Dissects
Jennifer Lopez says starring in a musical was a dream come true ... and now it could be a double whammy, 'cause "Kiss of the Spider Woman" might just land her an Oscar nod --finally!
It’s a stacked weekend at the movies, and Jabeen Waheed’s got you covered with "TMZ Movie Tea" -- and good thing too, 'cause there’s a whole lotta hot new drops, led by J Lo in Bill Condon’s latest flick.
Craving lighter vibes? Enter "Roofman" -- a real-life-inspired crime comedy that honestly doesn’t even need a plot ... 'cause hello, it’s got Channing Tatum. Enough said!
If you're in the mood for some big-screen wow factor, Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and the crew have you covered with the neon-soaked sci-fi spectacle "Tron: Ares."
For a chill night in, cue up "The Woman in Cabin 10" on Netflix -- Keira Knightley’s suspense-packed thriller lets you crack the mystery without leaving your couch!
Big-budget blockbusters are fun and all, but festival darlings deserve love too ... like "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You," with Rose Byrne crushing it as a mom just trying to keep it together.
Cinema’s booming, folks ... so tell us, which flick are you backing this weekend? Sound off in the comments below!