Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' On 'TMZ Movie Tea'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is smashing expectations with his boldest role yet -- stepping away from blockbuster bravado to deliver a raw, unflinching turn in "The Smashing Machine."
It’s another week, another episode of "TMZ Movie Tea" with Jabeen Waheed... and she’s serving up a must-see: Dwayne as real-life MMA legend Mark Kerr -- a fighter battling way more than opponents in the ring!
Addiction, fame, and a rocky marriage to Dawn (Emily Blunt!!) fuel this brutal personal drama -- with Benny Safdie in the director’s chair.
Early buzz says this could be the role that finally throws The Rock into the Oscar ring ... so, you watching or what?!