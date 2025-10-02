Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' On 'TMZ Movie Tea'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Smashing Machine' A Total Knockout?!! 'TMZ Movie Tea' Packs A👊

By TMZ Staff
Published
100225_tmz_movie_tea_kal
THE ROCK SMASHES THIS NEW ROLE!!!
TMZ.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is smashing expectations with his boldest role yet -- stepping away from blockbuster bravado to deliver a raw, unflinching turn in "The Smashing Machine."

It’s another week, another episode of "TMZ Movie Tea" with Jabeen Waheed... and she’s serving up a must-see: Dwayne as real-life MMA legend Mark Kerr -- a fighter battling way more than opponents in the ring!

Addiction, fame, and a rocky marriage to Dawn (Emily Blunt!!) fuel this brutal personal drama -- with Benny Safdie in the director’s chair.

Early buzz says this could be the role that finally throws The Rock into the Oscar ring ... so, you watching or what?!

Related articles