'One Battle After Another,' 'The Strangers: Chapter 2' & More on TMZ Movie Tea

Play video content TMZ.com

Hollywood’s dishing out a wild weekend lineup -- led by Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another" ... and with his films being such rare treats, you can bet this one’s not to be missed!

It’s a new week and a fresh "TMZ Movie Tea" with Jabeen Waheed, where we break down what’s worth your box office bucks -- and Leo’s gritty action thriller makes a solid case, following his life spiraling out of control when his daughter disappears and an old enemy resurfaces.

Horror fans, meanwhile, get their fix with "The Strangers: Chapter 2" -- the masked maniacs are back, and the lone survivor from the first film ain't catching a break, promising plenty of scares and a few sleepless nights!

Also, big news for Scarlett Johansson -- she’s making her directorial debut with "Eleanor the Great," starring the incomparable June Squibb, and everyone’s dying to see how she handles calling the shots.