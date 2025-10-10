Tyson Fury, Wayne Rooney, Celebs Pay Homage To Ricky Hatton At Funeral

Thousands of fans -- including several big-name celebs -- lined the streets of Manchester on Friday to pay homage to the late Ricky Hatton.

Tyson Fury and his brother, Tommy, were two of the most notable who hit the boxing legend's funeral ... but Amir Khan, Frank Bruno and Conor and Nigel Benn all showed face to pay respects as well.

Hatton, as you know, passed away just a few weeks ago at the age of 46.

Fury, in a video he posted just prior to attending the memorial, called Hatton an inspiration who actually helped turn him into the world-renowned boxer that he is today.

"I wanted to be just like him," Fury said. "The ring walks, the flashy shorts, the fans, the chanting."

"Without Ricky Hatton, Manchester wouldn't have had -- the northwest wouldn't have had, the UK wouldn't have had -- so many boxing world champions."

Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney was also in attendance for the services, along with singer Liam Gallagher.

It was a massive send-off for the boxing icon. While the funeral was held at Manchester Cathedral ... mourners lined the streets as the cortege wound through roads in the city.

They drove by the former pub Hatton's parents used to own, the gym he trained at, and even the AO Arena -- where he defeated Kostya Tszyu in 2005.

Hatton was found dead at his home in England last month. While no cause of death has been publicly released ... police have maintained that no suspicious circumstances surrounded his passing.