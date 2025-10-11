Tennessee Explosion Leaves No Survivors, Sheriff Gets Emotional On Video

Play video content Fox News

The explosion at an ammunition plant in Tennessee left no survivors ... and Sheriff Chris Davis teared up when delivering the heartbreaking news.

In a press conference Saturday, authorities said they did not find any of the 18 people who went missing in the blast ... and were instead looking to identify their remains.

An explosion at a Tennessee military munitions plant left multiple people dead and missing on Friday, authorities said, as secondary blasts forced rescuers to keep their distance from the burning field of debris. pic.twitter.com/5osymmczYx — The Associated Press (@AP) October 10, 2025 @AP

Sheriff Davis broke down a few times while talking to reporters, recalling how difficult it was to tell families their loved ones did not survive.

He summed it up like this ... "It's a great loss."

NEW: Before and after photos show Accurate Energetic Systems explosives plant near Bucksnort, Tennessee completely wiped out https://t.co/0vufZI3MZV pic.twitter.com/fYZChubcze — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) October 11, 2025 @RapidReport2025

An explosion ripped through the ammunition plant around 7:45 AM CT Friday ... it triggered smaller blasts. An entire building at the complex was leveled, parked cars were destroyed and the rubble covered about a half-square mile.