Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tennessee Explosion Leaves No Survivors, Sheriff Gets Emotional On Video

Tennessee Explosion Sheriff Emotional After No Survivors Found

By TMZ Staff
Published
101125_-tennessee_blast_presser_kal
EMOTIONAL DELIVERY
Fox News

The explosion at an ammunition plant in Tennessee left no survivors ... and Sheriff Chris Davis teared up when delivering the heartbreaking news.

In a press conference Saturday, authorities said they did not find any of the 18 people who went missing in the blast ... and were instead looking to identify their remains.

Sheriff Davis broke down a few times while talking to reporters, recalling how difficult it was to tell families their loved ones did not survive.

He summed it up like this ... "It's a great loss."

An explosion ripped through the ammunition plant around 7:45 AM CT Friday ... it triggered smaller blasts. An entire building at the complex was leveled, parked cars were destroyed and the rubble covered about a half-square mile.

tennessee cops bomb explosion sub getty swipe
Getty

The plant operates in a small town 60 miles away from Nashville and Sheriff Davis said he was very close to three of the victims' families.

Related articles