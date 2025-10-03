California Refinery Explosion Turns Night Sky Into Orange Fireball, Video Shows

Play video content Getty

A California refinery exploded Thursday, turning the night sky into an orange fireball and causing one community to order residents to stay indoors, according to officials.

Videos and photos shot by witnesses and posted to social media showed the stunning moment the Chevron refinery in El Segundo blew up, as well as the chaotic aftermath.

Moments after the explosion, you can see people scurrying around and driving away as the refinery burns in the distance with a mushroom cloud of flames and black smoke.

El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel said all workers at the refinery were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

LA County Supervisors said the blaze was swiftly brought under control and "stayed within the property lines."

