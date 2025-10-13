Airport Worker Appears to Lose Control of Refueling Hose, Watch The Disaster

An airport worker starred in a short film about his big blunder when he tried refueling an airplane — and man, did things ever go awry!

The video — posted to Instagram Saturday — tells the full story and opens with the worker standing next to an American Eagle jet parked at a gate in Terminal E at Dallas Fort-Worth Airport in Texas.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you can see, the worker is refueling the plane with a large hose and appears to lose his grip on the nozzle, causing it to whip around on the ground with jet fuel splashing everywhere.

The worker makes a quick getaway while cleaning fuel off his face ... but then he comes back to seemingly try to shut down the fuel system.

A spokesperson for American Airlines — which operates American Eagle — tells TMZ ... "We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure.

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport officials said their spill containment infrastructure was able to stem the flow of the fuel and they cleaned up the mess.