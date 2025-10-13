Airport Worker Appears to Lose Control of Refueling Hose, Watch The Disaster
Texas Airport Mishap Worker's Attempt to Refuel Plane Goes Horribly Wrong
An airport worker starred in a short film about his big blunder when he tried refueling an airplane — and man, did things ever go awry!
The video — posted to Instagram Saturday — tells the full story and opens with the worker standing next to an American Eagle jet parked at a gate in Terminal E at Dallas Fort-Worth Airport in Texas.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
As you can see, the worker is refueling the plane with a large hose and appears to lose his grip on the nozzle, causing it to whip around on the ground with jet fuel splashing everywhere.
The worker makes a quick getaway while cleaning fuel off his face ... but then he comes back to seemingly try to shut down the fuel system.
A spokesperson for American Airlines — which operates American Eagle — tells TMZ ... "We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure.
Dallas-Fort Worth Airport officials said their spill containment infrastructure was able to stem the flow of the fuel and they cleaned up the mess.
We reached out to Menzies ... so far no word back.