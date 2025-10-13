Richard Sherman Arrest Video Shows Ex-NFL Star Agitated With Cops

Play video content

New police video TMZ Sports has obtained shows Richard Sherman was agitated with cops during the night of his arrest last year.

The footage was captured on a Washington State Patrol squad car camera back on February 24, 2024 ... after Sherman was allegedly caught speeding and swerving while in his Tesla on a Maple Valley, Wash. roadway.

In the clip, you can see multiple cops arrived on the scene after Sherman had been pulled over and allegedly admitted to having "two margaritas" before getting behind the wheel.

One officer can be heard in the vid telling another, "Did you see who it was? Richard Sherman from the Seahawks. I'll let you take it."

Sherman was then administered several field sobriety tests while away from the officer's dash cam.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback was eventually escorted back to the squad car in handcuffs -- and he seemed annoyed. He appeared to accuse one of the cops of grabbing him too tightly -- and he let the officer know repeatedly he was upset over it.

Sherman was ultimately placed into the back of the police vehicle -- where he seemed to fall asleep.

Cops say Sherman was asked to take a breathalyzer test, but he declined. Prosecutors went on to claim blood-test results revealed he had a BAC of .11, just above the legal limit of .08.

Sherman was hit with a DUI charge over the incident ... though last month, he ended up getting deferred prosecution.

Sherman had to admit his actions on the night of his 2024 arrest were the result of a substance use disorder ... and he had to agree to undergo two years of treatment as a result.

Sherman also had to make an admission the police report against him "contains sufficient information to support a finding of guilt."

Sherman is now be under a five-year probationary period ... during which time he must keep his nose clean or risk facing the consequences of the charge.