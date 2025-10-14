Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis Cheer on Scout at L.A. Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Scout Willis lit up the stage at her concert in L.A. Monday night ... and her adoring mom Demi Moore and sister Tallulah Willis were there cheering her on!

Check out our footage of Scout's show at West Hollywood's iconic Troubadour ... she's totally working the stage as her younger sister eagerly supports her from above and her mom records her powerful performance.

Scout opened up for the indie folk group Kingfishr for their month-long North American tour, wrapping up her trek with them at last night's show. She also took the stage with the band ... calling it a moment she will "never get over" on her Insta Story.

Tallulah shared a similar sentiment ... gushing on her Instagram about how she and her older sister would see shows at the iconic music venue all the time in high school, and called it a "magic moment" for Scout.