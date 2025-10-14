Donna Adelson Sentenced to Life in Ex-Son-In-Law's Hired-Hit Murder Case

Donna Adelson has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of orchestrating the killing of her former son-in-law, Daniel Markel.

Adelson was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation last month following a trial lasting several weeks, according to the Associated Press.

She was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in a Tallahassee courtroom Monday. Each of her other two counts carries a sentence of 30 years, which are to be served consecutively.

Adelson became emotional during the sentencing, and described herself as innocent, and characterized Markel's murder as "unforgivable." She claimed the jury had been swayed by years of negative media coverage, and she plans to appeal her conviction.

Markel was shot and killed in his car in 2014 by two hired hit-men. Donna's former son-in-law -- a law professor at Florida State University -- was involved in a tension-filled custody battle with Adelson's daughter at the time of his death.

Adelson, who came from a wealthy Miami-based family and owned a dentistry practice, was arrested at Miami Dade International Airport in 2023 and charged in connection with Markel's murder, according to People.

She was reportedly trying to board a flight to Vietnam, which doesn't have a formal extradition treaty with the United States, at the time of her arrest.