Construction Worker Nearly Saws Himself in Half, on Video

A construction worker in China nearly disemboweled himself with a cutting saw as he was slicing through tiles on a wall ... and video shows just how lucky he is to be alive.

Footage shows the worker using a huge circular saw at a job site, when he suddenly loses control of the machine ... the saw slips, bounces off the wall, goes over his head and he turns, falls and lands on the blade guard as the saw keeps spinning.

As you can see, the guy narrowly avoided a much worse fate here ... he easily could have been sawed in half.

The incident went down last week in Lianjiang City in China's Guangdong Province ... and local media reports the guy only suffered a half-centimeter deep wound that missed all his vital organs.