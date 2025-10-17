'Big Brother' Couple Makensy Manbeck & Matt Hardeman Unfollow Each Other

Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

It looks like there was a big breakup between "Big Brother" Season 26 contestants Makensy Jo Manbeck and Matt Hardeman ... the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Check out the pic ... as of yesterday, neither is anywhere to be found on the other's 'following' list.

'BB' fans will remember the pair ignited a showmance that quickly fizzled out thanks to Matt's sudden boot from the house. Makensy fared much better, placing second.

Less than 2 months after the season finale, things turned out great for both of them when they announced their relationship.

Makensy posted a photodump of the pair back in December, writing, "In case the soft launches weren’t enough, here’s a hard launch."

Matt commented, "My biggest blessing and worth every bit of the wait ... Excited for the future we get to build together Makensy Jo."