Famed Kickboxer, MMA Coach Duke Roufus Dead at 55

Duke Roufus, a well-respected former kickboxer and accomplished MMA coach, has died.

The renowned athlete died in his sleep Thursday, his longtime friend and business partner Scott Joffe announced on social media Friday.

He celebrated his legacy in a lengthy tribute, saying he was more than a "celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer," but also a "mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts."

Scott went on ... "His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible."

He confirmed Duke's namesake Roufusport MMA Academy will continue on, driven by his "enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence."

Duke earned multiple titles throughout his impressive kickboxing career. He fought for the last time in 2008, when he transitioned into a full-time coach.

He coached several former world champions, including Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren and possibly most famously, Anthony Pettis and Sergio Pettis.

Anthony remembered Duke in a touching Instagram post Friday, writing ... "When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father…. Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud, you’ve taught me so much."

He was 55.