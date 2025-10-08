Ex-UFC Fighter Suman Mokhtarian Dead At 33

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has died at the age of 33 after being shot and killed in an alleged targeted attack in Australia.

According to The Daily Telegraph, New South Wales officials believe Mokhtarian was out for a walk when the fatal encounter happened. Witnesses told police shots rang out of a red Audi around 6 PM local time before the car sped off.

Mokhtarian was shot in the upper torso ... and paramedics tried to revive him, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Back in 2024, a man attempted to take the ex-UFC fighter's life outside the Australian Top Team gym, where he coached. The gunman -- disguised as a delivery driver -- fired multiple shots at Suman ... but missed.

The shooter was later arrested ... but was released on bail.

In April ... cops were forced to cancel a local MMA event due to the belief Mokhtarian was the subject of a gang hit.

Despite cops not publicly identifying Mokhtarian, members of Australian Top Team have taken to social media following the news, sharing posts about their coach and friend.

Officials have not shared any other information surrounding the incident.