Guns N' Roses Axl Rose Loses His S*** Onstage During Concert, Watch The Video

Axl Rose has always had a fiery temper --- and it flared up BIGTIME in Argentina over the weekend while performing onstage with Guns N' Roses.

The legendary GNR frontman was anything but happy during Saturday night's show at Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium in Buenos Aires — and Axl lost his cool over technical difficulties with his earpiece, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Check out video posted to YouTube, which shows Axl belting out GNR's classic tune, "Welcome To The Jungle," along with bassist Duff McKagan, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Isaac Carpenter.

Although it seemed Axl was pissed at the way Carpenter was playing, it turns out that was NOT the case.

Our sources say Axl kicked Carpenter's bass drum and threw his microphone at the drum kit because his earpiece was messed up and he could only hear the percussion instruments — and nothing else.

We're told Axl's roadies were able to fix the issue by the third song, calming Axl down and, after that, the show went smoothly.