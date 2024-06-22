Duff McKagan Responds to 'Simpsons' Duff Beer Name Controversy

Play video content TMZ.com

Duff McKagan's responding to "The Simpsons" name controversy ... saying he really doesn't care even if they did use his name -- but, he still thinks the connection's obvious.

We caught up with Guns N' Roses rocker in L.A. Friday and asked him about OG 'Simpsons' writer-producer Jay Kogen telling us the show's premier beer -- Duff -- isn't named for him ... instead, it's named after dude's who just sit on their butts and drink beer all day long.

DM tells us he thinks it's super funny the show's creators are all in a tizzy over his claims ... adding they're all protesting jway too much.

McKagan says he's never treated the name controversy as a big deal ... and, he's doubling down on that here -- telling us he really isn't concerned about whether or not they used his name for the cartoon.

Of course ... we had to ask Duff about the timeline -- 'cause 'Simpsons' creators say they hadn't heard of anyone in G'NR not named Axl Rose at the time they made the show even though one of the band's biggest albums hit shelves a couple years before.

Duff tells people to do their own math here ... making it clear he's got a certain opinion on the alleged timeline.

BTW Duff says no legal action's coming "The Simpsons" way -- and, listen to him talks ... really sounds like the dude couldn't care less.