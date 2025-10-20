LFO Member Brad Fischetti Says Kevin Federline Broke Up a Fight When He Got Jumped

Kevin Federline’s getting dragged by folks accusing him of cashing in on ex Britney Spears with his new memoir, "You Thought You Knew" ... but he’s got backup from the last surviving LFO member Brad Fischetti, who says K-Fed’s always been a solid dude.

Brad tells TMZ Kevin was a stand-up guy from the jump, literally, recalling the first time he hit the road with them in 2000, when he jumped in to save him during a random attack ... pulling a guy off who'd blindsided and pummeled Brad.

On top of having his back, Brad says he’s got nothing but good memories of Kevin -- calling him mild-mannered, funny, super personable... and, no surprise here, an incredible dancer.

Brad tells us he hasn’t spoken to Kevin in forever, but joked if his LFO book club Patreon crowd asks him to read Kevin’s memoir, he’ll crack it open!

Funny enough, Kevin’s clearly got Brad on his mind too -- in the memoir, he wrote about touring with LFO in 2004 when they opened for Britney.

Of course, K-Fed’s ill-fated marriage to Britney is front and center in the new book, with him accusing the pop star of all sorts of bad behavior ... especially when it comes to her parenting.