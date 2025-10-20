Swae Lee Helps 'Ninja Gaiden 4' Set Guinness World Record

Ryu Hayabusa entered the "No Flex Zone" ahead of the release of the video game "Ninja Gaiden 4" -- thanks to Swae Lee and a 26-foot-wide screen, there's a new Guinness World Record in the books!!!

The latest "Ninja Gaiden" releases tomorrow, and to celebrate the moment, Swae and Team NINJA community manager, Emmanuel “Master” Rodriguez, took flight in a chopper across the Miami skyline as another helicopter set a new Guinness World Records for the largest video game display flown by helicopter.

The Diamond-selling Rae Sremmurd rapper wasn't just on hand because he's a video game stan ... his unreleased new track, “Flammable,” also debuted during the spectacle as it blared from the speakers in the chopper.

The massive TV screen, created by aerial media company, HELI-D, also debuted the game's cutting-edge gameplay and cut scenes, highlighted by new character, Yukumo.

Rappers have been etching their names in stone this year ... Cardi B set a Guinness World Record last month through her hit album, "Am I The Drama?"

Play video content TMZ.com